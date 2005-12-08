Elekta receive French order

With the fight against cancer now an issue of major national importance in France, Généridis, a subsidiary of Générale de Santé, the first coordinated network of private radiation oncology centers in the country, have elected to install a complete IMPAC IT solution from Elekta throughout their sites.

IMPAC's Oncology Information System (OIS) will be introduced to 12 networked sites, allowing further streamlining of their organization and increasing patient data security.



IMPAC's comprehensive OIS was designed specifically to help radiotherapy centers manage the entire spectrum of cancer care with process automation tools that improve workflow efficiencies while simultaneously reduce the risks of medical errors. In addition, with a vendor-independent infrastructure, the IMPAC OIS allows for multiple hardware configurations and ensures interoperability of multi-vendor radiotherapy equipment – including treatment planning systems, imaging devices, simulators, and linear accelerators.



“IMPAC software combined with Citrix technology meets our requirements for a multi-site use. As our partner physicians and some of our employees work in different centers of the same region, it is important that patient and treatment data are available from any center. Furthermore, in the future the IMPAC Electronic Medical Record communication capabilities will help radiation oncologists work even closer to medical oncologists and surgeons within the Générale de Santé cancer care network, by sharing patient information,” said Jean Fave, Secrétaire Général Généridis.



He added, “It is vital to ensure that these centers have only the best in state-of-the-art equipment throughout their departments to provide the highest level of quality and care for the patient. IMPAC delivers this technology and at the same time allows us to continue our operations as a multi vendor site through their open systems radiation therapy solution.”



“Générale De Santé has chosen IMPAC as it provides a central database solution allowing them to unify treatments processes, optimize resources and reduce administration costs throughout their 12 radiation therapy centers spread out across France.” said Olof Sandén, Vice President, Region Manager for Europe. “The 12 centers will all be connected through a secure VPN line to the central database from which data, information and statistics can be extracted. It opens a new era in Information management of cancer care and allows staff mobility and information sharing.



Karla Torzsok, IMPAC Sales Manager France & Italy said, “This is, to our knowledge, the largest European networked radiation oncology IT solution which will be using a DICOM integrated image based solution, for patient folders which complies with the latest regulations and administrative billing in France.”