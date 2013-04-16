© jennifer-pitiquen-dreamstime.com

Foxconn hire 10'000 new workers

So the iPhone 5s – which according to rumour is already being manufactured – has apparently become a reason for Foxconn to amp its workforce.

The manufacturing giant has apparently hired some 10'000 workers to the assembly lines at its Zengzhou plant – to meet 'seasonal demand' from its clients – this was confirmed by the company to the Wall Street Journal.



While its not out in the open that the hiring is because of a new Apple product, but the Zengzhou is famous for have been a iPhone manufacturer in the past.