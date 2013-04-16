© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell to distribute for ARM across EMEA

Premier Farnell plc announces it has extended its franchise with ARM - to distribute its portfolio of development tools, software and evaluation boards across the EMEA region.

The agreement will see Premier Farnell extend its current franchise agreement in the Americas to distribute to EMEA, excluding Israel, through its Farnell element14 brand.



This complements Premier Farnell’s ARM Powered design portfolio, which includes Atmel, Freescale, NXP, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments.



Speaking about the agreement David Shen, Chief Technology Officer at Premier Farnell, said: “This agreement extends our capability in the EMEA region as we continue to support customers earlier in the design cycle by providing not just hardware products, but also software, services and technology solutions. ARM is a true global leader and its technology is at the forefront of embedded system design.”



“We are pleased to build on our excellent relationship with Premier Farnell to make ARM software development tools available to customers across EMEA,” said John Cornish, executive vice president & general manager, System Design Division, ARM. “This agreement will help Premier Farnell to extend the power of its community of engineers and designers on its eCommerce platform to add even more value to the wider ARM ecosystem.”