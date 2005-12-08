Sectra in Dutch defense agreement

The Netherlands Defense Department has signed a three-year framework agreement with Sectra. The agreement pertains to delivery of the mobile encryption unit Tiger XS, which is used to protect voice and data communications from eavesdropping. Initially, the agreement covers deliveries valued at EUR 550,000.

Last year, the authorities in the Netherlands ordered a national adaptation of the Tiger XS, Sectra's system for secure mobile communications. This transaction also comprised a five-year framework agreement for delivery of Tiger products. Combined with the new framework agreement with the Defense Department, this means that Sectra now covers the entire Netherlands defense and public authorities market with Tiger products.



"That we now have secured a separate framework agreement with the Defense Department in the Netherlands demonstrates substantial confidence in our company and it facilitates procedures for future orders," says Tommy Waszkiewicz, President of Sectra Communications.



The products will be used by various defense services such as the navy, army and air force, as well as the central defense command.



"Tiger XS meets the need of our defense forces for eavesdropping protection through secure encryption of communications," says Frank Oudhius, responsible project leader at the Netherlands Defense Department. "Sectra represents a high level of technology and long experience within the security area," he adds.



Sectra's personal encryption Tiger XS is part of a family of products and systems for protection of voice and data communications. The products have been developed in cooperation with Swedish, Norwegian and Dutch defense and public authority customers. Sectra's Tiger products meet strictest security requirements and several are already approved by many national security and accreditation bodies in Europe and NATO.