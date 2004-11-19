Rimaster takes over polish business

Sweden based Rimaster have reached an agreement to take over an existing production facility in Gorzow, Poland, with 500 employees. With VW as a major client, the business is well run regarding logistical processes and operational capabilities.

The deal will substantially strengthen Rimaster in the segment “Transport vehicles”, one of the focused customer segments that Rimaster works with, and the company has clear ambitions to use this deal to push their position further forward in the market.



- This does not mean that we will transfer additional products to Poland from Sweden beyond what we do today, but it will give us even better possibilities to streamline the processes in the production sites respectively and thereby be able to put each individual product in the environment where it is most suitable, says Per Carlsson, chairman of the board and majority owner of Rimaster



- We aim to provide our customers with simplicity in their day-to-day activities and one way to do this is to insure that their entire business at Rimaster is handled in the most cost efficient way. This deal will make us even more adapt at this, Mikael Holmqvist, responsible for Rimasters Polish operation, explains.



- We perceive ourselves as having a strong position in our other customer segments; especially in “Specialized vehicles” and “Industrial automation” we are experiencing large success at the moment. From now we will also stand more firm in the “Transport vehicles” segment and our belief is that this deal has the potential to also benefit our other segments over time, says Per Carlsson



For Rimaster the deal means substantial growth in the number of employees and the company will have 800 employees spread over the three production sites. Rimaster will take over the production from January 1st 2005