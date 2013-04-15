© Axiom Electronics Production | April 15, 2013
Axiom's record growth of 51%
Contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has reported a record turnover & operating profit according to its latest reported figures for 2012.
Revenues for year ending December 31st 2012 were GBP 29.9 million, up by over 51% on 2011. Operating earnings grew to GBP 1.9 million.
David Davies, managing director at Axiom commented: “We are obviously pleased with our results for 2012. The team here at Axiom have continued to deliver year on year growth for the last three years amid a backdrop of very tough market and economic conditions. These results are a testament to what makes us different, our people and our focus on servicing customers”.
Davies attributes the company’s growth to its focus in adding value to the customer supply chains through services that complement its core electronic manufacturing services (EMS) offering. These include the strengthening of its design and development team, the addition of a prototyping centre, its approach to manufacturing and supply chain, all underpinned by internal quality and delivery metrics.
“We are focused on the right growth, in the right markets, with the right customers. We’re continually developing and refining our value proposition, technical differentiators and performance to meet the needs of our customers in a demanding market place. It’s all about adding value to our customer’s business’’.
David continued: “2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are simply to remain focussed on our business model, adding value to our customers. Over fifty per cent of the growth we experienced in 2012 was organic; customer accounts grew based on our performance and the value we add. We will continue to refine and adapt our model and offerings and work with our customers on their technology and manufacturing roadmaps to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve.
Axiom currently employs 235 people at its 18 acre site in Newbridge with 49 new jobs created since 2012, including a further two apprentices.
David Davies, managing director at Axiom commented: “We are obviously pleased with our results for 2012. The team here at Axiom have continued to deliver year on year growth for the last three years amid a backdrop of very tough market and economic conditions. These results are a testament to what makes us different, our people and our focus on servicing customers”.
Davies attributes the company’s growth to its focus in adding value to the customer supply chains through services that complement its core electronic manufacturing services (EMS) offering. These include the strengthening of its design and development team, the addition of a prototyping centre, its approach to manufacturing and supply chain, all underpinned by internal quality and delivery metrics.
“We are focused on the right growth, in the right markets, with the right customers. We’re continually developing and refining our value proposition, technical differentiators and performance to meet the needs of our customers in a demanding market place. It’s all about adding value to our customer’s business’’.
David continued: “2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are simply to remain focussed on our business model, adding value to our customers. Over fifty per cent of the growth we experienced in 2012 was organic; customer accounts grew based on our performance and the value we add. We will continue to refine and adapt our model and offerings and work with our customers on their technology and manufacturing roadmaps to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve.
Axiom currently employs 235 people at its 18 acre site in Newbridge with 49 new jobs created since 2012, including a further two apprentices.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments