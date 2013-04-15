© Axiom

Axiom's record growth of 51%

Contract electronics manufacturer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, has reported a record turnover & operating profit according to its latest reported figures for 2012.

Revenues for year ending December 31st 2012 were GBP 29.9 million, up by over 51% on 2011. Operating earnings grew to GBP 1.9 million.



David Davies, managing director at Axiom commented: “We are obviously pleased with our results for 2012. The team here at Axiom have continued to deliver year on year growth for the last three years amid a backdrop of very tough market and economic conditions. These results are a testament to what makes us different, our people and our focus on servicing customers”.



Davies attributes the company’s growth to its focus in adding value to the customer supply chains through services that complement its core electronic manufacturing services (EMS) offering. These include the strengthening of its design and development team, the addition of a prototyping centre, its approach to manufacturing and supply chain, all underpinned by internal quality and delivery metrics.



“We are focused on the right growth, in the right markets, with the right customers. We’re continually developing and refining our value proposition, technical differentiators and performance to meet the needs of our customers in a demanding market place. It’s all about adding value to our customer’s business’’.



David continued: “2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are simply to remain focussed on our business model, adding value to our customers. Over fifty per cent of the growth we experienced in 2012 was organic; customer accounts grew based on our performance and the value we add. We will continue to refine and adapt our model and offerings and work with our customers on their technology and manufacturing roadmaps to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve.



Axiom currently employs 235 people at its 18 acre site in Newbridge with 49 new jobs created since 2012, including a further two apprentices.