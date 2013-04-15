© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 15, 2013
The Swedish industry association ”Svensk Electronic” (Swedish Electronics) hosted a one day event focused ont presenting market news and outlooks for the industry. Henrik Emilson, Business Sweden, was invited to give his view on the fast growing Norwegian market.
The upshot of the matter is that the Norwegian industry stands strong. The core knowledge for electronics manufacturing was built up due to a vast network of companies that served the hydroelectric stations. The growth in more modern days is attributed to the oil resources in the waters surrounding Norway.
The offshore segment has been booming. Centered around the cities of Bergen and Stavanger, it provides opportunities for both OEM companies and subcontractors. The maritime segment is also growing steadily - in part due to the needs of the oil industry – giving further opportunities. EMS companies and firms working with rugged components and modules can benefit from this. In the future, the oil rigs may be replaced by sub sea installations, fully automated platforms at the bottom of the sea – of course containing a lot of electrical, specific devices.
The traditional oil rigs also gives opportunities. Products for power, communications and control systems remains important, as well as equipment for finding oil.
Outside of the offshore/maritime sphere, further potential is presented via the growing defense industry, centered largely around the Kongsberg companies and Norways membership in Nato. The domestic market is also growing as the Norwegian army has been upgrading old equipment.
In total, the market for Norwegian electronic equipment, is currently valued to some 5 billion euro (37 billion NOK).
Norway: Opportunities for electronic producers
The Norwegian industry is growing fast. Strong offshore- and defense segments give opportunities for electronic subcontractors and producers.
