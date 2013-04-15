© fiscal-reports-stats/bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Apple supplier Japan Display looking for new clients

Japan Display – one of the producers of Apple's iPhone screens, is looking to amp its sales with a whopping 60% – mainly by doing more business with smaller phone and tablet makers.

The sales figures of Apple's iPhone is apparently not satisfying some of its suppliers – as Japan Display sets out to increase its sales to compensate flat orders from its big clients, according to a Reuters report.



The company aims to increase its sales to roughly JPY 800 billion (USD 8.10 billion) by the end of the fiscal year of 2014, from just below JPY 500 billion a year earlier, the report continues.



"We must continue to aggressively chase the big clients – but we continue to talk to clients whom we think hold great possibilities," CEO Shuichi Otsuka told Reuters.