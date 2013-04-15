© beisea dreamstime.com

Universal adds channel partners in Italy and Turkey

Universal Instruments announces that it has added two new channel partners – Tecnolab in Italy and Norana in Turkey.

The companies will help Universal to support their existing base of customers in Europe and to build relationships with new OEMs and CEMs in the region



“Universal has a strong reputation for providing excellent equipment and services, and we are very pleased to be working with such a well-respected company,” said Giovanni Scotece, sales manager, Technolab s.r.l. Equipment Business Unit. “Universal products are a good fit for our customers’ needs, and our strong relationships and knowledge of the local market make us a good fit for Universal.”



According to Emine Ertug, sales director, Norana, “We strive to work only with those manufacturers whose priorities are quality assurance, customer support, and leadership in their technical fields of expertise. We found that in Universal Instruments.” She added, “Norana is very proud to cooperate with Universal Instruments in bringing its advanced automation and assembly equipment solutions to the electronics manufacturing industry of Turkey.”