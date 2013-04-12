© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

Alba invests in new equipment from Orbotech

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., announces that Italian PCB manufacturer, Alba Elettronica, has purchased the first Sprint 120 inkjet legend printer in Europe.

Mr. Alberto Bacchin, Sales Manager of Alba Elettronica, said: “Our decision to purchase this new inkjet printer from Orbotech was driven by our aim for continuous digitalization of our production processes in order to guarantee the shortest time to market. This Sprint model is the best available in the industry with the highest quality for our requirements.”



Mr. Gaby Waisman, President of Orbotech West, said: “Alba is the first European PCB maker to purchase our new Sprint 120 model. Instead of using a complex silk screen process, Alba has been an early adopter of inkjet technology, which has enabled them to save costs while improving on quality and time to market. We appreciate very much that they invested in this latest generation solution as a way to continue advancing their manufacturing capabilities.”