© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Wolfson signs with Samsung

Wolfson Microelectronics, a designer and developmer of mixed-signal semiconductor audio solutions, and Samsung Electronics, have signed agreed a multi-year agreement which establishes Wolfson as a primary Samsung audio partner.

As a result of this agreement, Wolfson expects to be a major audio component supplier for Samsung’s GALAXY range of smartphones and tablets including the GALAXY S4 in 2013.



This announcement builds on Wolfson and Samsung’s existing relationship, where Wolfson has provided audio performance for Samsung devices.



Mike Hickey, CEO of Wolfson, said: “This is a significant milestone for Wolfson, and we are delighted to be making this announcement. Having worked closely with Samsung over recent years on their GALAXY range of tablets and smartphones, this agreement is a testament to our strong IP portfolio and our growing partnership, and we very much look forward to working closely together to continue to deliver exceptional audio in Samsung’s smartphones and tablets.”