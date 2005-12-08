EDC to reorganize

In connection with Swedish EMS-Provider EDC's plans of taking the company further to international operations, the company has also started a reorganization programme.

Since June 2004 Per Smeds has worked as Chairman of the company, he will now work as President of the company. Johan Smidner is appointed as Marketing Manager and vice President and both Johan Smidner and Per Smeds will be based in Karlstad, in the mid-west of Sweden.



Former CEO of EDC, Göran Frödén will be head of the manufacturing in Munkfors. The newly established Logistics based in Munkfors will be lead by Anders Gustafsson. The remaining management positions will according to the company be appointed before the year-end and as soon as possible a new Chairman will also be appointed.