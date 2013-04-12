© guido-vrola-dreamstime.com

Somfy to hire 800 Poland

Frensh manufacturer of specialised motors and control systems for retractable awnings, etc, plans to invest PLN 120 million (EUR 29.1 million) in the Krakowska Special Economic Zone.

The company bought some 8,5 ha of land in Niepołomice, in Krakowska Special Economic Zone. Within this plot of land, Somfy plans to build a new manufacturing centre, as well as a logistic centre. With this investment, the company expects to create approximately 800 new positions.



The investment is divided in to two phases, first the construction of the manufacturing centre – the other – to create a logistics centre.



With the investment the company aims to attract partners and create more than 1'500 jobs in companies cooperating.