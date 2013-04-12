© evertiq

Digi-Key signs distribution agreement with Adesto

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key Corporation, the industry leader in electronic component selection, availability, and delivery, today announced the signing of a global distribution agreement with Adesto Technologies.

“We are pleased to partner with Adesto as they’ve absorbed the Serial Flash group from Atmel,” said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product at Digi-Key. “Digi-Key stocks the industry’s broadest selection of Serial Flash part numbers, available for immediate shipment, and Adesto’s portfolio serves to strengthen this position. We are excited to enter into this partnership.”



Adesto Technologies’ product portfolio includes Serial Flash and Conductive Bridge RAM (CBRAM) memory technology. Unlike other memory technologies, CBRAM is completely CMOS compatible and through optimization of the memory cell, its architecture, and the manufacturing process, it is extremely versatile in the way it operates.be available later in 2013.



“Our Serial Flash business acquisition enables Adesto to bring the next generation of NOR Flash-based products to market much more efficiently, and gives our customers even greater choice of options and value,” said Ishai Naveh, vice president of marketing at Adesto Technologies. “We value our new partnership with Digi-Key, which will help us to establish a comprehensive, worldwide reach to technology customers.”