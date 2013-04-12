© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 12, 2013
25 to 25 - Asia catching up
With the last manufacturing market insider we could see that Asia - despite the traditional world view - in fact did not hold the majority of the top EMS companies - but what does it look like now?
Well, with the new list being out we can draw this conclusion: it's still not holding the majority - but it is catching up.
Last time we did this type of comparison we wanted to see where the top 50 EMS companies actually came from and if Asia actually was the main house for the industry. And while hosting 22 of the biggest companies, the remaining 28 were spread out over Europe and the Americas (13 and 15).
When looking at the new list from Manufacturing Market Insider two things become apparent immediately: that the score is 25 to 25 and that both the Americas and Europe have lost players. Also, with both the Americas and Europe losing numbers on the list - Asia has received three new members to its line up.
Fabrinet is no longer found on the American list but on the Asian. For Europe, SRI Holding went insolvent and Connect Group fell off the top list.
(The map comprised by data from the previous MMI Top50 list.)
As we can see - Europe has not only lost companies on the list, but also a country - Belgium is no longer represented on the Top 50 list.
The new Asian additions are:
Fabrinet -- Pathumthani, Thailand
Di-Nikko Engineering -- Nikko, Japan
Hana Microelectronics -- Bangkok, Thailand
Orient Semiconductor Electronics -- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Alco Electronics was replaced.
all images © evertiq
