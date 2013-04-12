© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 12, 2013
Acal BFi launches new UK Custom Services Centre
Acal BFi - a division of Acal plc - has consolidated its value-add services from across the UK into a new, dedicated UK Custom Services Centre as part of a £2million investment.
The new centre will provide customers with a highly responsive and integrated mix of services to stimulate innovation and accelerate time to market.
Based in Wokingham, the Custom Services Centre will offer best-practice & standards-based (ISO 9001:2008) assembly services to support the UK’s resurgent electronics manufacturing sector. It will provide a single centre of excellence in the UK and combines a number of Acal BFi’s technology specialists with customisable in-house assembly and test facilities.
This will provide customers with a rapid response and end-to-end support for high-quality UK-based design, manufacturing and assembly services. In addition to specialist design teams and in-house testing for pre-compliance to EMC standards, the centre will assemble and customise connectors, fibre-optics, power supplies and microsystems, as well as handling other electromechanical assembly projects.
“Acal BFi’s expertise in providing in-house custom test and assembly services has been a key differentiator for almost 50 years,” explains Marc Lafferty, Managing Director of Acal BFi UK. “The new centre is a major development in providing the highly adaptable value-add services which will continue to set Acal BFi apart from conventional design-in distributors.”
David Gibbs, General Manager of the new Custom Services Centre, adds, “Our experience shows that no two customers are alike. By combining services from around the UK into a single technology-led design and manufacturing facility, the Custom Services Centre will enable Acal BFi to react quickly and comprehensively with a range of highly configurable and scalable services built around individual customer needs.”
The UK centre is part of Acal BFi’s European strategy that has seen similar custom services and competence centres established in France and Germany. The new centre has created 15 highly-skilled jobs with all staff provided with a formal education programme for continued skills development.
Based in Wokingham, the Custom Services Centre will offer best-practice & standards-based (ISO 9001:2008) assembly services to support the UK’s resurgent electronics manufacturing sector. It will provide a single centre of excellence in the UK and combines a number of Acal BFi’s technology specialists with customisable in-house assembly and test facilities.
This will provide customers with a rapid response and end-to-end support for high-quality UK-based design, manufacturing and assembly services. In addition to specialist design teams and in-house testing for pre-compliance to EMC standards, the centre will assemble and customise connectors, fibre-optics, power supplies and microsystems, as well as handling other electromechanical assembly projects.
“Acal BFi’s expertise in providing in-house custom test and assembly services has been a key differentiator for almost 50 years,” explains Marc Lafferty, Managing Director of Acal BFi UK. “The new centre is a major development in providing the highly adaptable value-add services which will continue to set Acal BFi apart from conventional design-in distributors.”
David Gibbs, General Manager of the new Custom Services Centre, adds, “Our experience shows that no two customers are alike. By combining services from around the UK into a single technology-led design and manufacturing facility, the Custom Services Centre will enable Acal BFi to react quickly and comprehensively with a range of highly configurable and scalable services built around individual customer needs.”
The UK centre is part of Acal BFi’s European strategy that has seen similar custom services and competence centres established in France and Germany. The new centre has created 15 highly-skilled jobs with all staff provided with a formal education programme for continued skills development.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments