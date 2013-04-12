© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Acal BFi launches new UK Custom Services Centre

Acal BFi - a division of Acal plc - has consolidated its value-add services from across the UK into a new, dedicated UK Custom Services Centre as part of a £2million investment.

The new centre will provide customers with a highly responsive and integrated mix of services to stimulate innovation and accelerate time to market.



Based in Wokingham, the Custom Services Centre will offer best-practice & standards-based (ISO 9001:2008) assembly services to support the UK’s resurgent electronics manufacturing sector. It will provide a single centre of excellence in the UK and combines a number of Acal BFi’s technology specialists with customisable in-house assembly and test facilities.



This will provide customers with a rapid response and end-to-end support for high-quality UK-based design, manufacturing and assembly services. In addition to specialist design teams and in-house testing for pre-compliance to EMC standards, the centre will assemble and customise connectors, fibre-optics, power supplies and microsystems, as well as handling other electromechanical assembly projects.



“Acal BFi’s expertise in providing in-house custom test and assembly services has been a key differentiator for almost 50 years,” explains Marc Lafferty, Managing Director of Acal BFi UK. “The new centre is a major development in providing the highly adaptable value-add services which will continue to set Acal BFi apart from conventional design-in distributors.”



David Gibbs, General Manager of the new Custom Services Centre, adds, “Our experience shows that no two customers are alike. By combining services from around the UK into a single technology-led design and manufacturing facility, the Custom Services Centre will enable Acal BFi to react quickly and comprehensively with a range of highly configurable and scalable services built around individual customer needs.”



The UK centre is part of Acal BFi’s European strategy that has seen similar custom services and competence centres established in France and Germany. The new centre has created 15 highly-skilled jobs with all staff provided with a formal education programme for continued skills development.