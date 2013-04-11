© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Printca installs new plating line

A new tailor made plating line for Printca's Printed Circuit Board (PCB) production facility in Aalborg, Denmark has now been installed.

The new line, which comes from Hong Kong based Process Automation Ltd. (PAL), aims to improve the capability and capacity to match Printca’s ambition of development and growth in the coming years.



The plating installation is 19m long and includes PAL patented floating shields with push rod receivers and guides in plating stages for optimum copper distribution and vibration frames for all process stations with electrical vibration motor.



The line is designed with a flexible control system which is enabling Printca to gain improved production flow, and reduced cycle time, especially for complex PCB’s with sequential lamination cycles.



The new plating setup will approximately double the capacity, which will enable Printca to handle more volume oriented projects and match the ambitions of growth. Furthermore the line will improve the possibility for utilize bigger production panels, and thereby better match best production setup, states Printca MD Jan Nielsen.



Later this year, installation of further equipment will back up an ambitious plan for Printca to offer new product technologies for all our customers, as well as a number of new ESA qualifications for the Space market, Jan Nielsen explains.