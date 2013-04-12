© ginasanders-dreamstime.com

Continental starts ABS production in Brazil

Automotive supplier, Continental, has begun production of anti-lock brake systems (ABS) at its Brazilian site in Várzea Paulista (near São Paulo).

"The use of ABS systems is on the increase in the fast-growing Brazilian market and it is now being given legal force: from 2014 ABS will be mandatory for all new vehicles. By producing these systems in-country, we are matching our portfolio to the requirements of our local customers", said Frank Jourdan, Executive Vice President of the Electronic Brake Systems Business Unit in Continental's Chassis & Safety Division.



The existing ABS production line has been taken over and integrated into the Várzea Paulista plant where, until now, only hydraulic brake systems had been produced. This makes Várzea Paulista Continental's first electronic brake system production site in South America.



Production started up back in November 2012. About GBP 10 million has been invested in this international project and in the integration work at the plant. The ABS-related wheel speed sensors are produced in the sister plant in Salto (Brazil).