Continental investing €20 Million in new Russian facility

Continental is pursuing its growth strategy in Russia. The Powertrain Division is investing around GBP 20 million in its plant in Kaluga.

The Russian vehicle market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. This is why Continental is also set on expanding its operations here and intends to position itself as the world's leading supplier of electronics," said José Avila, head of the Powertrain Division and member of the Continental AG Executive Board.



The production facilities at the new plant are designed for an annual output of up to a million engine control units. The aim is to satisfy the growing demand for electronically controlled engine systems that offer both high performance and economy. Around GBP 20 million will be invested in land, buildings, plant and equipment.



The design allows for an effective production area of some 7,200 square meters and will be finished by the middle of the year. Actual production is scheduled to start in February 2014. Once the new plant is in operation, Continental Powertrain plans to have created around 100 new jobs by 2016. At present, the Group as a whole employs some 400 workers at the Kaluga site, of which over 230 are employed in the automotive sector.