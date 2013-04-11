© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Meloche partner up with Mecachrome

Meloche Group and Mecachrome Canada announces that the companies have signed a partnership agreement.

Through this partnership, both companies intend to join forces to meet the needs of programs like Airbus, Aerolia, Bombardier and GE Aviation.



Meloche Group and Mecachrome Canada can help benefit one another from their vertical integration including their complementary machining and assembly services. Meloche will offer the partnership surface treatment and painting under one roof, whereas Mecachrome will provide its design office to Meloche. Meloche could also benefit from magnitude of Mecachrome Canada's French parent company, Mecachrome, the companies state in a press release.



Hugue Meloche, President and CEO of Meloche Group, and Pierre Ayotte, Executive Vice-president of Mecachrome Canada, believe it is important to concentrate on their respective centres of excellence, while taking advantage of the strengths and abilities of strategic partners.



Meloche Group is a supplier of machined and sub-assembly components for the value-added aerospace and defence industries.

Mecachrome, based in France, provides services in the design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly of high precision complex components for aerospace and automotive applications.