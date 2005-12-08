Arrow educates VARs

The SBM Division of Arrow Electronics Inc. recently facilitated training in its own facilities for 16 reseller organizations with a keen interest in long-term data storage using HP's StorageWorks Reference Information Storage System (RISS) and File System Extender (FSE) solutions.

HP has North American licensing rights to FSE from Grau Data Storage (Germany). Combined, these products provide an all-in-one solution for storing, indexing and rapidly retrieving reference information.



Because Arrow is the only distributor that houses the RISS hardware in its own facility, attendees were able to interact with the technology, giving them a significant competitive advantage through hands-on experience.



RISS helps information managers in industries such as financial services and healthcare drive down the cost and complexity of long-term data storage, meet business and regulatory requirements for data retention, and find ways to unlock the value of stored information.



The six-hour session, held at Arrow's Enterprise Solution Lab in Atlanta, was led by an HP representative and Herbert Grau, President of Grau Data Storage. Attendees were the first HP partners to receive training from Grau Data Storage on the File System Extender and File Migration Agent products.



"Arrow prides itself on consistently providing its resellers with access to, and training on, the latest technologies," said Michael Haley, vice president, SBM Division. "The RISS program is evidence not only of our dedication to education but also to driving revenue for our partners."