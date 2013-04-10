© michal-kowalski-dreamstime.com

Steca Elektronik invests in Mek AOI

German based Steca Elektronik announces that it has invested in Optical Inspection technology from Mek Europe BV and distributor, SmartRep.

Steca selected the iSpector HDL 650 following trials with multiple suppliers to acquire comparable performance data. A matrix was developed and points awarded to each system for capabilities most significant to Steca's manufacturing model.



The trials contained a number of different performance tests. At the conclusion of the trials the Mek iSpector HDL 650 was the AOI system with the largest number of points and became the AOI system of choice, the company writes in a press release.