Swiftmode signs with OEM Electronics

Swiftmode has entered a distribution agreement with OEM Electronics as distributor in Scandinavia, the Baltic and Poland.

Swiftmode are manufacturers of Hyperclean SMT Stencil Wiper Rolls and Low Lint Cleaning Wipes.



Dennis O´Brien at Swiftmode: "We need a proven, value-add organization to support our customers as we introduce Hyperclean to the market place. OEM Electronics have the right knowledge and established relationships with these markets. Many technology leading electronic manufacturers are based in Nordic and is hence a strategically important market for us."



Hugo Spliehs, Product Manager at OEM Electronics: "We are overwhelmed by the results from Hyperclean evaluations performed by leading electronic goods manufacturers around the globe. Our team has many years of experience with high end materials for PCB assembly operations and Hyperclean fits well into our line of quality products."