© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Harting expands to South Africa

German connector manufacturer Harting is continuing its expansion – the technology group has now founded a subsidiary in South Africa.

“The South African market has experienced significant growth in recent years, especially in automation and robotics,” emphasized Philip Harting, Senior Vice President Connectivity and Networks.



The subsidiary will be managed by Errol Mann, an electrical engineer and electronics specialist. Mann has worked in South Africa since 2002 as a sales manager and has an understanding of the South African electrical and electronics industry.