© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Renesas, recognise our union!

Renesas Semiconductor in Malaysia has found itself in a bit of trouble – as 87 civil society organisations from Malaysia and abroad are calling on the company to stop obstructing or delaying, and immediately accord recognition to the union.

According to a new report by the GoodElectronics Network – it has been more than three years since the Electronic Industry Employees Union Western Region Peninsular Malaysia (EIEUWR) first applied in January 2010 for recognition by Renesas.



The network is now calling for Renesas Semiconductor KL Sdn Bhd (formerly known as NEC Semiconductors (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd] to recognise the Union so that workers can begin to enjoy the benefits of collective bargaining agreements.



In Malaysia, after being registered, a union needs recognition by the employer before they can start negotiating and enter into any collective bargaining agreements with the employer, according to the report.