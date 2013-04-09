© vladek-dreamstime.com

Delo founds subsidiary in China

Delo has founded a new Chinese subsidiary – the fully owned subsidiary “Delo industrial Adhesives (Shanghai), Co. Ltd” aims to create a solid basis for Chinese business.

China is a key sales market for Delo – Electronic Scientific Engineering Ltd. (ESE) located in Hong Kong is the long-term trade partner. “Thanks to the proven collaboration with our Chinese partner ESE, we have been successful there for more than 10 years. We are pleased to have Shanghai as our second subsidiary in Asia”, says Sabine Herold, Delo Managing Partner.



In the future, the company will have warehouse capacities for adhesives and will provide service for devices, such as LED curing lamps. “This is how we can satisfy our Chinese customers’ wishes and needs even better”, adds Sabine Herold.



In December 2012, Delo founded the subsidiary Delo Industrial Adhesives (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.