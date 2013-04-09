© baloncici-dreamstime.com

OnCore opens new facility in Mexico

EMS-provider OnCore Manufacturing is expanding its Mexico presence with the addition of a new facility in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Located in the Otay-Caliente Industrial Park, the new 88,000 square-foot facility, with the ability to expand to 175,000 square-feet, is scheduled for volume production in April 2013.



"We are increasing our existing Tijuana capacity in response to customer demand for a robust, low-cost supply-base that has a short and flexible supply-chain able to service the US-market," said Sajjad Malik, President and CEO of OnCore. "By leveraging the proximity of OnCore’s San Diego facility the new Tijuana facility provides our customers with a range of highly flexible manufacturing and near-shore fulfillment options. The new site is capable of fulfilling customers’ product manufacturing requirements from board assembly to finished product and includes lean "focused factory" production cells for assembly of finished medical devices and industrial instruments."