Rimaster receive orders from EMBA

This spring Sweden based EMS Provider Rimaster has delivered test series of electric systems to EMBA. EMBA has now chosed Rimaster to even in the future deliver these products.

”We are very happy for the choice of Rimaster as a supplier of part assembling of. Rimaster has contributed to an increased production capacity an the opportunity to develop our core business”, said purchasing manager of EMBA, David Karlsson.



Rimaster has during the last years moved towards increased production of complete and complex products. Base stations for SAAB Transpondertech and Instrument panels for Atlas Copco are some examples of that.



”Today Rimaster has every possibilities to undertake bigger assignments from our customers. We have examples where Rimaster is responsible for the entire life cycle of the product. To be a strong partner with development and production facilities both locally and in low-cost regions is an essential to be competitive through the entire life cycle of the product”, said Rimaster's marketing manager Thomas Wernersson.