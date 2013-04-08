© evertiq

Xenics broadens distribution with Stemmer

Xenics, a European provider of infrared detectors, cameras and other IR imaging solutions, has extended the existing distribution agreement for its industrial IR cameras with German Stemmer Imaging.

The new agreement adds Germany and Austria to Stemmer Imaging's distributorship in the UK and France.



"Our newly extended partnership with Stemmer Imaging is a clear indication to the European market about the excellent image quality and user flexibility of our industrial IR cameras for industrial automation, machine vision and process control. Specifically, this pertains to their small form-factor layout, broad range of lenses availability and industry-standard data interfaces support," said Guido Deutz, Xenics Sales Manager Europe. "The new agreement enlarges the potential for quick and easy imaging systems integration through the proven support of Stemmer Imaging to our German and Austrian customers."



Christof Zollitsch, Managing Director of Stemmer Imaging, said: "The high-quality infrared cameras offered by Xenics have fully satisfied our quality demands. Based on the positive response from our customers and system partners in the UK and France, our distributing these industrial IR cameras in Germany and Austria will be a very promising widening of our sales and support territories. We see excellent prospects for attractive new application areas of Xenics' leading IR technology."



Xenics founder and CEO Bob Grietens comments on the distribution agreement: "Extending our partnership with Stemmer Imaging in the industrial IR segment will further strengthen the capabilities of our European customers in developing effective and reliable solutions for their specific requirements. I'm convinced that now many more industrial users will utilize the IR spectrum by closely working with a strong technology partner, to the benefit of their own customers."