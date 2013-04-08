© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Saab receives order from the Brazilian Air Force

Saab Defence and security company Saab has received an additional order from the Brazilian Air Force for the upgrade program of the Erieye AEW&C Mission System in Brazil.

Through this upgrade Erieye’s operative capacity increases and forms part of the programme for modernising aircraft model Embraer 145 AEW&C, referred to as E-99 by the Brazilian air force.



E-99 plays an important role in the control of Brazil’s airspace and border surveillance and is, for example, used to prevent drugs smuggling and other illegal activities. Erieye will also be used to provide security for the major sporting events – including the 2016 Summer Olympic Games - that will take place in Brazil.



"The Brazilian Air Force’s Erieye system on the Embraer 145 has been in operational service for approximately ten years and with the new features now commissioned our Brazilian customer will get an even better system to control airspace and prevent criminal activities”, says Micael Johansson, Head of Saab’s business area Electronic Defence Systems.



This order was placed by the Brazilian Air Force’s ‘Comissão Coordenadora do Programa Aeronave de Combate’ (FAB COPAC) and Saab received an order from Embraer in late February within the same upgrade programme. Deliveries will take place from 2014 until 2017. The total order amounts to SEK 325 million (EUR 38.78 million).