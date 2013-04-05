© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 05, 2013
Equita take over MEN Mikro Elektronik
In the framework of a succession plan Equita Holding KGaA signed a purchase agreement on the acquisition of the majority of shares in MEN Mikro Elektronik GmbH.
Manfred Schmitz – in his capacity as CEO and co-founder of the company – will reinvest major portions of his shares – under participation of further members of the management team. The transaction is scheduled for the end of April. In the framework of the transaction Udo Fuchs and Werner Witt, the two other founding members, will withdraw from operational business.
Hans Moock, Managing Director of Equita, sees MEN in the leading role on the served markets and underlines the growth potential of the company: "It is our main goal to further expand the headquarters in Nuremberg, but also the subsidiaries in France and the USA, in order to make even more of the existing opportunities on the market and to keep satisfying the customers' needs on the international markets".
"In Equita we have found a partner who does not only secure the autonomy of our company, which was founded in 1982, but will also support our successful growth process on a long-term basis. In general, our business structure will remain the same. We will continue serving and expanding the target markets transportation and industry with our core competencies and high-quality controls", Manfred Schmitz, who will be sole CEO after the transaction, confirms the future direction of MEN Mikro Elektronik.
Equita is an independent industrial holding company with no bank affiliations. Its headquarters are in Bad Homburg, Germany, and the company invests in successful medium-sized companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
