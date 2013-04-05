© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

Bosch chose Mirtec as AOI partner

Mirtec announces that it has been chosen as the exclusive AOI partner for Bosch for the next five years.

As part of the multi-million dollar agreement, Bosch gave Mirtec an exclusive supplier contract for multiple MV-9 2D/3D AOI systems.



"We are very pleased to enter this new partnership with Mirtec in the field of automated optical inspection. The combination of 2D/3D technology will help us to further develop our high-quality standards for the future. With Mirtec, we have a strong and dedicated partner who shares many of our values and understandings," said Markus Jung, Ph.D., Corporate Lead Buyer for machinery and equipment of the Bosch Group.



"Mirtec is proud to have been selected by Bosch as their exclusive AOI partner. We are confident that our exclusive technology will successfully address both their immediate and future inspection requirements. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship between our two organizations," said Chanwha Pak, CEO of Mirtec Co., Ltd.



The new MV-9 2D/3D In-Line AOI system is configured with Mirtec's OMNI-VISION 2D/3D Inspection Technology that combines Mirtec's 15 Mega Pixel 2D ISIS Vision System with a proprietary 3D Digital Multi-Frequency Moiré System to provide precision inspection of SMT devices on finished PCB assemblies.