Taiyo announces new President and COO

Taiyo America announces that the company promoted Seiki Kashima to the rank of President & Director, as well as Toru Fukata to the COO position.

Mr. Kashima began his career with Taiyo Ink in 1988 and will now direct and lead the employees at Taiyo’s Carson City Sales & Manufacturing facility.



Mr. Fukata joined the Taiyo Ink Overseas Sales Team in 2006, mainly in charge of the Taiwan Package Market and OEM customers (e.g. Intel, Qualcomm), and secured the position of Director at Taiyo America in 2012.



“High quality products and outstanding service led us to success as a market leader in North America; Europe is our next target.” said Toru Fukata.