© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New management structure at Erni Electronics

Erni Electronics has reorganised its corporate management – and with this, the company will further strengthen and optimise the Distribution and Manufacturing divisions.

Within the scope of the new corporate management structure, Herbert Sixl, who was already Sales Director, will be taking over as Managing Director of the European Sales Division.



Michael Rentschler, formerly Materials Management Director, will now be acting as the joint Managing Director for the production companies.



The current Managing Director of Erni Electronics GmbH, Martin Seidenfuß, will be moving to Erni International AG in Switzerland, where he will be responsible for the Research & Development and Business Development divisions. Martin Seidenfuß will also be taking over as deputy to Walter Regli, CEO of the Erni Group. Along with the new corporate structure, the legal form of the company has also been changed to Erni Electronics GmbH & Co. KG.



“Having a sales structure that is hinged directly in the management enables us to respond even faster and more flexibly to the increasing requirements within the global competitive environment,” stressed Herbert Sixl. “The reorganisation also emphasises the significance of our state-of-the-art, highly automated and productive manufacturing operations. This will allow us also in future to supply our worldwide customer base with sophisticated products quickly, reliably and at attractive prices,” added Michael Rentschler.



In January 2013, Erni International also took over the company Abotron AG in Switzerland and Abotron in Thailand. With these acquisitions, the Erni Group is further expanding its offering to cover every aspect of cable assembly and control cabinet wiring.