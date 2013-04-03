© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

'Ok go' for the Nypro / Jabil merger

The Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) participants and shareholders of Nypro have voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction with Jabil Circuit.

Nypro's President & CEO Ted Lapres made the announcement, noting, "more than 98 percent of the outstanding voting shares of Nypro were cast in favor of the merger." Courtney Ryan, Jabil's Senior Vice President, Global Business Units, who will assume a leadership role in the combined Nypro-Jabil operations, said, "This is an exciting day for Jabil and we are thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response from Nypro's employee shareholders."



The transaction will be finalized once all remaining closing conditions, primarily the receipt of applicable anti-trust approvals, have been completed. Antitrust approvals have been received in the United States, Russia and Germany and are pending in China, Mexico and Hungary. Approvals are currently anticipated to be received during Jabil's fourth fiscal quarter.