© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Hitelap invests in Limata LDI

Hungarian PCB manufacturer Hitelap, updates its production with a laser-direct-imaging system from Limata.

“By using the Limata`s UV-P 100 we are able to expose resolutions of 50um (LIS). In this way we want to uphold our reputation as innovative and demanding PCB manufacturer. With our very broad product-mix we are able to capitalize upon the LDI’s flexibility. We are now able to satisfy express jobs and special jobs of up to 22 layers faster and more cost-efficient than before.”, says Balázs Ángyán CEO of Hitelap.



“Hitelap has been interested in the LDI technology for a long time. The 100 series of the PROFESSIONAL class has convinced the Hungarian company, as the products offers a high quality entry into the LDI technology, and can anytime afterwards be upgraded to an upper class model to satisfy higher demands. The combination of profitability, quality and upgradeability makes us unique in the LDI market.”, explains Attila Heim founder of Limata GmbH.