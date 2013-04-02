© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Sharp selling Polish facility?

Japanese Sharp is apparently considering selling their Polish LCD assembling facility, according to sources with insight.

Whether or not they'll find a buyer is however uncertain – as discussions with possible byers has hit a speed bump. If the situation does not clear up – Sharp might look to close the facility all together, sources told Kyodo News.



With the sell/closure, Sharp is looking to secure the profitability connected to its operations with in the TV-segment. As the operating rate at the Polish facility has dropped, the facility is not longer a profitable source for the company, the report continues.