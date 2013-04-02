© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New general manager at IPTE Platzgummer

Albert F. Vontz has been appointed the new General Manager at IPTE’s subsidiary IPTE Platzgummer GmbH in the Karlsfeld/Munich metropolitan area.

In this position he will be supporting Hubert Baren and Vladimir Dobosch, the Executive Board of IPTE Factory Automation (FA), in the forward-looking management of the IPTE Platzgummer GmbH.



Prior to taking over the post at Platzgummer GmbH he was Business Unit Director Ingot and Wafer at centrotherm SITec in Blaubeuren.



“With the appointment of Albert F. Vontz as General Manager, a competent and highly qualified professional is going to successfully develop our subsidiary IPTE Platzgummer GmbH’s business”, IPTE FA’s General Manager Hubert Baren empha-sizes. “And we are confident that Mr. Vontz will place distinctive impetus on the busi-ness in this area and therefore safeguard further growth of IPTE Platzgummer, as well as the expansion of technological competence at the company site in Karlsfeld”, Mr. Baren concludes.