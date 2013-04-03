© ermess dreamstime.com

Iftest AG acquired the UL certification ZPVI2

In order to reduce the customers’ expenditure for the UL certification of their products, Iftest AG decided to acquire the certificate in the ZPV12 "Printed Wiring Assemblies - Component" category.



With the recently acquired certification and the listing (file No. E 348980), UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) has verified that the relevant processes, which safeguard the traceability of the electronic and electromechanical components and of the relevant process parameters, meet the strict requirements.



"The printed circuit board assemblies and devices produced by Iftest are sold all over the world. Therefore, it is crucial that customers are able to rely on a development and production partner who has extensive experience with regard to the applicable international standards and guidelines. The UL certification of Iftest will benefit all customers, particularly those who wish to launch their products on the North American market and who will be required to produce a certification for this purpose", a press release states.