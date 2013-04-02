© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Lab Circuits clears new certification

Lab Circuits has been awarded the UNE-EN 9100:2010 certification for its Quality Management System, as required in the aviation, space and defence sectors.

"This new quality standard will enable us to fully comply with the demanding requirements of the aeronautic, aerospace and defence industries, focusing on design control, process control, purchases and non-conformance control, as well as on areas that have the largest impact on safety and reliability of the products," writes the company in a statement.