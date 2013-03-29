© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Schweizer: Sales and EBIT in line with expectations

PCB manufacturer Schweizer Electronic AG published results of its fiscal year 2012. Sales of 100.2 million Euro were within the guidance.

In the past year, the company achieved earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and before special effects of 5.2 million Euro (previous year 8.3 million Euro). Thus, the EBIT margin was 5.2% (previous year 7.9%).



Despite the economic uncertainties of the past year, Schweizer succeeded in keeping its balance sheet structures on a very good level. At the end of the year 2012 equity amounted to 40.9 million Euro (previous year 42.0 million Euro). The equity ratio was 57.1% (previous year 59.0%). With 1.0 million Euro (previous year -1.1 million Euro) net debts were on a continuously low level.



The annual result of 0.7 million Euro was below the results of the previous year (6.5 million Euro). A devaluation of the share in Meiko Electronics by 2.8 million Euro burdened the financial result. This measure became necessary as a reduction of the evaluation the Meiko share at the capital market occurred. Thus the share in Meiko has been evaluated with 1.8 million Euro (previously 4.6 million Euro) in our financial assets.



In its past fiscal year the company already recorded 32% of sales with products and solution from its innovation focuses Power Electronics, Embedding and System Cost Reduction. The success of such solutions is manifested, among others, by sales with customers in the automotive industry of 65.3 million Euro in 2012, the highest in the company‘s history yet.