Top25 Semiconductor Supplier Ranking

The top 25 worldwide semiconductor (ICs and O-S-Ds) sales leaders for 2012 include 10 suppliers headquartered in the U.S., seven in Japan, three in Taiwan, three in Europe, and two in South Korea.

Top25 IC suppliers

(last year's ranking is in parenthesis)

Intel (2011: 1) Samsung (2011: 2) TSMC* (2011: 3) Qualcomm** (2011: 7) TI (2011: 4) Toshiba (2011: 5) Renesas (2011: 6) SK Hynix (2011: 9) ST (2011: 8) Micron(2011: 10) Broadcom** (2011: 11) Sony (2011: 13) AMD** (2011: 12) Infineon (2011: 14) GlobalFoundries* (2011: 21) Nvidia* (2011: 18) Fujitsu (2011: 15) NXP (2011: 17) Freescale (2011: 16) UMC* (2011: 20) MediaTek** (2011: 26) Sharp (2011: 27) Marvell** (2011: 22) Elpida (2011: 19) Rohm (2011: 24)

IC foundries are included in the top 25 semiconductor supplier ranking because IC Insights has always viewed the ranking as a top supplier list, not as a marketshare ranking, and realizes that in some cases semiconductor sales are double counted. With many of our clients being vendors to the semiconductor industry (supplying equipment, chemicals, gases, etc.), excluding large IC manufacturers like the foundries would leave significant “holes” in the list of top semiconductor suppliers. Foundries and fabless companies are each clearly identified

The top 25 ranking also includes three pure-play foundries* (TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and UMC) and six fabless companies**.