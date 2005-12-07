Invotec Grows Flex Capacity

UK based PCB manufacturer Invotec Group, in recognising the increased market demand for flexible and flex-rigid circuits, has further increased capacity and capability at it's Tamworth plant.

Plant manager Tim Tatton said “Invotec has a long established expertise in the manufacture of flex and flex-rigid circuits and it has been one of the cornerstones of our manufacturing strategy for many years. This was further enhanced through the Acquisition and integration of Manchester Circuits and GEC Marconi Hybrids as part of the Tamworth sites expansion in the 1990's”



“This year we have substantially increased our engineering expertise with the recruitment of several key industry personnel including New Product Introduction Manager Chris Haley and NPI Engineer David Tyler. Both Chris and David have vast experience in flex and flex rigid manufacture and will be of crucial benefit to our continued expansion”



“We have a wide breadth of expertise in unique applications and offer a comprehensive range of materials to support flex and flex-rigid requirements”



Invotec Group Operations Director, Graham Thomson added “ In the last few years we have invested heavily in specialist equipment to enhance our capability in this area .There is no doubt that our customers in high reliability markets such as; Avionics, Aerospace and Military are already seeing the benefits of this investment”.

