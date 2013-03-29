© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

$3 million order på OSI Systems

OSI Systems announces that its Optoelectronics division has received an order of approximately USD 3 million from a major OEM in the medical equipment industry to provide critical hardware components.

OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra commented, "We are excited to support this key customer with our optoelectronic components. In addition to serving medical customers, our Optoelectronics division is a leading supplier to OEM’s that provide systems for aerospace, defense, safety, security and industrial applications.”