NUTEK signs MJB for French market

NUTEK Europe announces that MJB has become the exclusive distributor of NUTEK PCB handling and traceability equipment. Both companies where looking for opportunities to extend their market position in France.

As MJB did not yet have a supplier for boardhandling and traceability equipment in their program, they see in NUTEK a completion on a consistent product-line.



MJB sell and provide after sales service for coating and dispensing machines, screen printers, soldering machines, inspection cells (SPI and AOI) and other additional machines.



“And as a matter of fact, having NUTEK name in MJB product range is fully consistent with the other high-end names of current portfolio, i.e. DEK, Koh Young, PVA, SEHO, …” said Thierry Blanche, MJB Managing Director.