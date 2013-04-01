© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Plextek choose simulation software from Agilent

Plextek RF Integration, a UK-based company that designs and develops RFICs, MMICs and microwave/millimeter-wave modules, has selected Agilent software to simulate its new high-frequency circuit and MMIC designs.

"Designing advanced, high-frequency circuits and MMICs requires access to the industry's most advanced modeling and simulation tools," said Liam Devlin, chief executive officer at Plextek RFI. "The performance and flexible features of Agilent's Momentum software provides us the functionality we need to maintain a leading edge in the highly competitive wireless, microwave and millimeter-wave markets in which we compete. Because of this, we plan to leverage this solution on future design projects, including our current development of an LNA covering the full 71- to 86-GHz range of E-band."



"We are pleased Plextek RFI selected Momentum for its amplifier IC and MMIC development," said Joe Civello, ADS product planner at Agilent EEsof EDA. "The accuracy, speed and capacity of our software are enabling Plextek RFI to produce high-quality designs that can stand apart from their competition."