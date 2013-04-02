© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

EasySYNC distribution partner for Sollae

EasySYNC has been chosen by Korean connectivity solutions provider Sollae Systems to market and distribute its products – aiming for greater traction in key western economies.

“Sollae Systems connectivity products are robust and highly reliable, as well as delivering advanced functionality. We are very excited at the prospect of representing it in countries such as the USA, UK, Spain, Scandinavia and Russia” states Susan Maxwell, General Manager at EasySYNC. “Sollae’s top quality products and EasySYNC’s understanding of the market and our customers’ end applications should make a highly compelling combination.”