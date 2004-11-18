Mentor RTOS used in Pendulum instrument

Accelerated Technology, a Mentor graphics division, announced that its Nucleus(r) real-time perating system (RTOS) has been used by Sweden based Pendulum Instruments AB to develop the CNT-90 multi-functional imer/counter/analyzer instrument.

The CNT-90 is a tool for measurement, analysis and calibration of frequency, time interval or phase. Whether in test systems, on the R&D bench, in the calibration lab or out in the field, the CNT-90 offers a unique ease-of-use instrument with graphical display and improved control over measurement.



Developers at Pendulum began looking for an RTOS with a rich feature set and highly optimized performance combined with a royalty-free licensing model. They quickly chose the Nucleus RTOS because it contained all of these features. Robust and scalable, the Nucleus RTOS provided a solid and reliable foundation from which to build the CNT-90 measurement device.



The Nucleus software used to develop the CNT-90 included such add-on components as the Nucleus prototyping tools, the Nucleus real-time kernels, the Nucleus GRAFIX portable graphics software package and a wide range of Nucleus development tools. Each software component is tightly integrated so that the entire RTOS package runs seamlessly.