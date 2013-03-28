© dimitios-kaisaris-dreamstime.com

Google Glass: Made in USA

The much talked about and somewhat futuristic new gadget - the Google Glass - will in fact be an all-American product; manufactured in the US.

Well, almost. While it will be manufactured in the US, it will not be manufactured by an American company. You've guessed it – Hon Hai Precision Industry, aka Foxconn.



The Google Glass is to be produced at the Taiwan-based company's Santa Clara facility in California.



The location of the facility will allow for constant monitoring and reviewing while the small scale, complex manufacturing takes place, according to a report in the Financial Times.



Though it will not - by any means - be produced in the brute volume as other products (for other US customer).



The first batch coming out of production are - most like - going to be those 8'000 units that were part of a contest held by Google. The winners were given a chance to be among the first to have the new glasses, for the price of USD 1'500.



As of this time, neither of the two companies involved have commented on the matter.