New equipment at Axis

Axis announces it has increased investment in the capacity and capability of its test function with the purchase of a second Flying Probe System and an ESS chamber for powered test at extreme temperatures.

"Installation and commissioning of a second Takaya APT-9411 Flying Probe System was completed in January and it is now successfully contributing to the business. This is in response to an increase in demand for a structured test regime, with flying probe taking its place alongside JTAG, Functional Testing and Environmental Stress Screening (ESS)," the company writes in a statement.



The requirement to carry out powered ESS and test at temperature extremes has also driven demand to invest in an additional ESS cabinet, with increased performance characteristics. Planned installation for this equipment is next quarter. The Weiss ESS Test cabinet has a maximum temperature of +180 °C and minimum temperature of -70 °C with ramp rates of up to 25.0 °C /min.